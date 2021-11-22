Hillary Clinton: Bitcoin threatens the dollar

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies risk undermining the role of the dollar, Hillary Clinton is convinced of this.

The former US secretary of state and presidential candidate in 2016 against Donald Trump spoke about it during a panel with Bloomberg.

Hillary Clinton’s words on Bitcoin

Specifically, the wife of former US President Bill Clinton said:

“Another area I hope nation-states start paying more attention to is the rise of cryptocurrencies, because what appears to be a very interesting and somewhat exotic effort to literally mine new coins to trade with them has the potential. to undermine currencies, to undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency, to destabilize nations, perhaps starting with small ones but going much bigger ”.

It is strange that his thinking mirrors that of his former opponent.

Also Donald Trump seems to fear cryptocurrencies precisely because of their potential for undermine the stability of the US dollar.

What the US fears, in general, is that the rise of cryptocurrencies and their global character may supplant the globalization of the dollar itself.

The reactions

To these words, the senator replied Cynthia Lummis:

Great leaders do not fear the future. America could win the future by embracing Bitcoin as hard money that can be used to stabilize USD and undo the tailspin begun in 1971. https://t.co/cMkMGLwMWx – Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) November 20, 2021

“Great leaders are not afraid of the future. America could win the future by embracing Bitcoin as a hard currency that can be used to stabilize the dollar and reverse the fall that began in 1971 ”.

Even the deputy Ted Budd commented ironically:

GM to everyone besides Hillary Clinton, who has an outdated view of new financial technologies like #crypto & #Bitcoin. I guess it makes sense. She still struggles with email. https://t.co/YR06LXL1Fo – Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) November 19, 2021

“Hello everyone except Hillary Clinton, who has an outdated view of new financial technologies like #crypto & #Bitcoin. I think it makes sense. He still has problems with emails ”.

Words referring to the email gate that disrupted Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election campaign.

The price of Bitcoin

The words of the former US secretary of state were received coldly by the market. Bitcoin for days it has lost the support (more psychological than technical) of the $ 60,000 e travels around $ 57,500i after having rebounded over the weekend.

More news has come to support Bitcoin, most notably from El Salvador. In the first country in the world that accepts Bitcoin as fiat currency, a 1 billion dollar bond to finance the construction of a Bitcoin city.

It is like a dividing line: there are those who embrace the future and new technologies, like Nayib Bukele, and those who are committed to defending the existing, like Hillary Clinton.

Posterity will tell who is right.