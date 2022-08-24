Hillary Clinton loses to Kim Kardashian in legal knowledge quiz

A duel at the top. hillary clintonformer Secretary of State, clashed with businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, during a general legal knowledge quiz. And “Kim” wins hands down over “Hil”. According to information from Peoplethis unexpected challenge was met on the set of Gutsythe documentary series co-hosted by Hillary Clinton and her daughter, chelseafor AppleTV+.

Before becoming First Lady, Hillary Clinton was an accomplished lawyer who became a partner in her first law firm. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is currently studying to become a lawyer. According to the former senator, the reality TV star enjoys advantageous circumstances compared to her: “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” she said in the episode of Gustyin an excerpt broadcast in preview by the site of People. “Kim studied more recently than you,” insisted her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. The final score is 11 for Kim Kardashian against 4 for Hillary Clinton.

“We didn’t interview her about fashion or her personal life,” Hillary Clinton told People about the episode, one of eight in the series that will premiere September 9. “We asked her what she was doing to help people who were unjustly incarcerated get a second chance,” Chelsea added. “She is very aware that her fame can have a positive impact, and [elle sait aussi de quelle manière] it can have a negative effect. She impressed us with her thoughtful thinking about when, where and how she chooses to engage. I want, even beyond this series, to do everything I can to help him with this work. »

Gutsy will also feature interviews with inspiring women such as Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, etc. Check out the first trailer here: