Hillary Clinton publishes photo dancing in Cartagena – Other Cities – Colombia

Given the controversy that the leaked videos of the Prime Minister, Sanna Marin partying, drinking and dancing, have sparked in Finland, gestures of solidarity towards the young politician begin to appear.

In the last hours he did Hillary Clintonformer Secretary of State of the United States and the first woman to run for the presidency of the country, through her Twitter account.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.’ Here I am in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsannaClinton wrote.

As Ann Richards said, “Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

The message was shared with a photograph of her in the Walled City, while she was the Secretary of State of the government of Barack Obama.

The photograph was taken in April 2012 at a place called Café Havana, located in the Getsemaní neighborhood, during a break from the VI Summit of the Americas that was held in the city.

The post was retweeted by Prime Minister Marin with a “thank you” and a heart.

For what happened, the prime minister apologized and agreed to take a drug test that was negative.

