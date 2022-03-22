Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms: “I feel fine”

Former Secretary of the United States Department of State, Hillary Clintongave a positive result for COVID-19, he announced this afternoon, Tuesday, on his social networks.

“I have some mild cold symptoms, but I feel fine”the 74-year-old lawyer wrote on her official Twitter account.

The also Democratic candidate for the presidency of the North American country in 2016 reported that her husband, the former president bill clintontested negative for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to be tested in the coming days.

The former first lady between 1993 and 2001 maintained that they will be kept in quarantine until her home is completely clean. In addition, she asked her fans for movie recommendations.

On the other hand, he took the opportunity to highlight the armor offered by vaccines against the deadly disease.

“I am more grateful than ever for the protection that vaccines can provide against serious diseases. Please get vaccinated and boost if you haven’t already!”he exhorted.

In recent days, amid the lifting of restrictions due to the pandemic, several senior and former officials have been infected with the virus. Among those who have produced positive results are: the former president Barack Obama; Douglas Emhoffhusband of the vice president kamala harris; and the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psakiwho did it for the second time.