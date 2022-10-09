Hill’s will sponsor the AVEPA congress and the feline medicine symposium for another year

The AVEPA National Congress – Southern European Veterinary Conference (SEVC) of 2022 will be held in Seville from October 20 to 22, a leading event in Europe in continuous training and provision of information for the clinic of companion animals.

Thanks to companies such as Hill’s Pet Nutrition, which has been sponsoring this congress for more than 15 years, veterinarians who attend the congress during those days will be able to enjoy training such as the ISFM-GEMFE-Hill’s Symposium on Feline Medicinefocused in this edition on the feline lower urinary tract disorders.

“Even in difficult times like now, we continue to always support the veterinary profession being main sponsors of training events like this one. In addition, for yet another year, we also sponsored the Feline Medicine Symposium with the best experts in this area”, they point out from the company.

The feline medicine symposium will take place on Thursday 20 from 9:30which will be welcome, at 2:00 p.m.closing with a presentation by the certified specialist in emergency and intensive care of small animals Karl Jandrey. Experts will also be present Valentina Lawrence, Patricia Darder, Yaiza Gomez Mejias Y Marco Fantinati.

Likewise, Hill's Pet Nutrition will have a stand to serve all the veterinarians who come, where, in addition to activities and gifts, they will present all their innovations at the product level, such as its ActivBiome+ technology from the gastrointestinal range, and its digital platforms for veterinarians such as the new Club Hill's.

ACTIVBIOME+ TECHNOLOGY

Hill’s has developed ActivBiome+, “a proprietary blend of prebiotic fibers that work synergistically to nourish the bacteria present in each pet’s large intestine, promoting the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria.”

With the addition of this revolutionary and clinically proven technology to a wide range of products, Hill’s continues to innovate and improve its formulas to provide dogs and cats with better maintenance of gastrointestinal health.