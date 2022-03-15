Hillsborough County ends COVID-19 emergency order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is closing its final COVID-19 testing and vaccination site this week due to fewer COVID-19 cases in the county and a decrease in demand for both of tests and vaccines.

Due to the low rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the county and the end of COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations, Hillsborough County will allow the local state of emergency to expire on Thursday, March 17. The local state of emergency was first issued on March 12, 2020.

As of March 10, the positive case rate for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County was 2.9 percent.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center, located at 2103 North Rome Avenue, will permanently close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16. The site will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily until closed.

Hillsborough County residents can use other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, that offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by visiting the county website.

The news comes as the Florida Department of Health announced it will switch to bi-weekly coronavirus test reporting.