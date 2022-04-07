‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ attracts A-list celebrities, who has worshiped there?

The origins and backstory of Hillsong Church are exposed in a three-part discovery+ documentary series titled Hillsong: an exposed megachurch. This communal religious organization rose to fame when its enigmatic former pastor, Carl Lentz, befriended some of the hottest young celebrities, including Justin Bieber, to worship at Hillsong. These A-listers made the weekly sermons the hottest, hottest ticket on the East and West Coasts. Who has worshiped there? Are they still members?

Justin and Hailey Bieber | Images of Gotham City/GC

What is Hillsong Church and why is it popular with celebrities?

Hillsong’s roots go back to New Zealand, where Frank Houston began his ministry.

However, Houston’s son Brian took his father’s basic principles, added some practices from American Pentecostal churches, and created a new type of worship, first known as Sydney Christian Life.

The church slowly and steadily gained a following. Brian hired former Australian child actress Darlene Zschech to be the church’s second worship leader. It was through Zschech that the church found her selling point: music. Zschech wrote the song “Shout to the Lord” for the church band Hillsong in 1993. It became such a hit that Hillsong licenses its music to Christian organizations around the world, People magazine reported.

The church merged with pop culture when Hillsong’s New York branch hired Pastor Carl Lentz to lead its sermons. Lentz’s hot ticket sermons felt like the faithful attending a rock concert. Lines circled the block for services at the Irving Plaza concert space.

Lentz soon became friends with celebrities attending Hillsong services.

Which celebrities attended Hillsong Church?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian | Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Perhaps the most famous attendee of the Hillsong Church was Justin Bieber.

Bieber’s friendship with Lentz and his wife Laura came after Lentz moved to New York City to help lead the Hillsong congregation. They were so close that in 2017, the pop star moved in with Lentz at his New Jersey home after Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

Bieber and Lentz maintained a close friendship for several years until 2020 when Lentz cheated on his wife. Shortly after his admission, Bieber distanced himself from the disgraced pastor and Hillsong.

Hillsong fired Lentz in 2021.

Other celebrity attendees included Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarznegger, who predominantly attend Los Angeles’ Zoe Church, a part of the Hillsong family of churches, People magazine reported.

Selena Gomez attended, as did LA Lakers player Tyson Chandler, who allowed Bieber’s baptism to take place in his bathtub.

Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin was in attendance, as were her celebrity friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Basketball player Kevin Durant was also in attendance, Kyrie Irving, Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Nick Jonas, Hailee Steinfeld and Bono from U2.

It is unclear if any of the celebrities mentioned above continue to pray at Hillsong.

How much money does Hillsong make?

One estimate found that the church raised $100 million in just one year from record sales, book sales, and donations.

The Hillsong band has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 30 million streams on Spotify.

According to the church’s various annual reports, tithe money is by far the largest funder of Hillsong, The New York Post wrote.

As a church, Hillsong is exempt from paying income taxes in the United States.

