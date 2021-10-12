Hillsong: faith, music and sex in the church of the stars

“Hillsong is a church that believes in Jesus, a church that loves God and people.” Hillsong Church introduces itself on its website, declaring that its intent is “to reach and influence the world by building a Christ-centered, Bible-based church, changing mindsets and enabling people to lead and make an impact in every sphere of life. “.

Proclamations of faith and hope, while glossy images of smiling people or raised hands at a concert scroll across the website. Yet, Hillsong has jumped to the headlines more for the sex scandals than for the missionary activity and it is precisely these days the news that the founder of Hillsong, Brian Houston, will plead not guilty, before the Sidney Court, with regard accused of hiding the sexual abuse perpetrated, around the 70s, by the late father Frank.

Failure to report – According to the police, however, Brian Houston was perfectly aware of such sexual abuse but would not have reported the crime to the competent authorities. The accusation against him states, in fact, that Houston “even knowing that he has information that could help to secure the accusation against Frank Houston, without valid reasons, has not brought such news to the attention of the police forces. police”.

The next hearing will be held on November 23rd. The criminal trial against its founder is not the only scandal that has invested, in recent times, Hillsong, known, until now, to be the trusted church of many VIPs in search of redemption after a life of revelry and for the musical activity which is an integral part of his religious activity.



From Australia to the world – Hillsong was founded in Sydney in 1983 by Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie, both pastors, with the name of ‘The Hills Christian Life Center’, and is an Evangelical Pentecostal church that is also involved in producing contemporary Christian music . Thanks to a modern and alluring approach to the religious question, Hillsong went from having 45 followers in 1983 to over 21,000 faithful in 2010. A figure that has grown over the years including many famous people such as Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Pratt and Hailey Baldwin. Since 1999, new churches have been opened in many metropolises such as London, Cape Town and Kiev and currently the Hillsong Church is widespread both in Europe and in the United States and Latin America.

National fame came thanks to the cult CDs and DVDs published annually. The first album dates back to 1992 and bears the title of ‘The power of your love’ but it was in 1995, with the song ‘Shout to the Lord’ contained in the album ‘People like us’ that Hillsong Music, the record company of Hillsong, has made itself known all over the world. The Church is active in organizing world tours with cult groups capable of involving a very high number of people and also carries on its business through a TV channel, launched on January 14, 2002, with the name of ‘The Church Channel’ for then, in 2016, to start a collaboration with the Trinity Broadcasting Network, the largest Christian television channel in the United States. Hillsong, therefore, can no longer be defined only as a church but has turned into a real brand, active in the world of music and lifestyle.



The first signs of sin – A success story that did not take long to show some cracks right away. In 2008, the case of the preacher Micheal Guglielmucci caused a scandal who had launched the song ‘Healer’ for Hillsong Music, performing it with an oxygen tube in his nose after declaring that he was ill with a very aggressive form of tumor. The truth, soon discovered, is that the disease was just an excuse to cover up a real addiction to pornography and for years, by his own admission, Guglielmucci lived a double life: pop-star preacher by day and porn addict by night. Appeared on TV this year to recite his mea culpa, he was not the only pastor to be the protagonist of the tabloid magazines.

In November last year, Brian Houston relieved Carl Lentz, one of America’s most famous preachers, from his post as the head of the ‘Hillsong Church East Coast’. With his rebellious air, tattoos and ripped jeans, Lentz was far from the shepherd cliché but, thanks to a charismatic character, he had managed to become a staple in the glittering lives of many protagonists of the Star System. His masses were attended by Selena Gomez or the basketball champion Kevin Durant, as well as Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Bono Vox. But it was the relationship with Justin Bieber that determined his rise: the two soon became inseparable, so much so that they shared many photos together on social media, and the singer had agreed to move to the preacher’s home in New Jersey in order to get back on their feet. and detox from a life of excess.

It was the preacher Lentz who exported the Hillsong brand to the United States after attending the Church in Australia. In the early days he limited himself to organizing small meeting groups in apartments in New York, but, in short, he managed to involve so many people that he filled the ‘United Palace’, the fourth largest theater in Manhattan. Success in the United States was very rapid and, in a short time, Hillsong was able to open more churches in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and then expanded to the West Coast of the United States. Like his rise, however, Lentz’s downfall was just as sudden. His dismissal was justified with “leadership problems, breaches of trust and moral failures” but while the preacher apologized to his faithful, confessing that he had been unfaithful to his marriage, “the most important relationship of his life”, the Hillsong’s church turned to a prestigious New York firm for what has been termed “an independent investigation into Carl Lentz’s leadership.”



Narcissist and manipulatorand – Sexual infidelity is only one aspect of the complicated story given that the preacher was accused of “narcissistic behavior aimed at manipulating and mistreating people, as well as of a constant lying attitude”. In the summer of this year, Pastor Lentz was also accused of sexual abuse by his children’s ex-babysitter Leona Kames who had moved, some time ago, with her husband from Australia to help Lentz set up the branch. from New York. Hillsong’s Dallas office was also hit by a major scandal earlier this year when it was discovered that Pastor Reed Bogards and his wife Jess were using the funds raised by the Church to finance their luxurious lifestyle.

A troubled history that of Hillsong, made up of great successes but also of scandals that have tarnished its credibility. The last, in chronological order, is also the most serious and sees as the protagonist the very one who was the founder of the church: Brian Houston. As mentioned, Houston was accused by the New South Wales police of deliberately hiding the child abuse committed by his father Frank, who died in 2004. He is accused of abusing several minors, nine to be precise, with whom he had contacts in the his function as a priest. According to the police, the son Brian, although aware of the crimes committed by his father, would have kept the facts from the authorities. One accuser, Brett Sengstock, claimed he was abused by Pastor Frank for over 5 years between the 1960s and 1970s. The same firmly condemned Hillsong’s handling of the affair, claiming that his son Brian was aware of his father’s behavior.

The Hillsong church, through a spokesman, said in a post that “she is disappointed that Pastor Brian has been accused” asking that “he be granted the presumption of innocence and due process, as is his right” and thanking “For the many messages of affection and support received”. If, however, many still believe in Hillsong’s good intentions, there is certainly no shortage of detractors who, in many cases, are old members of the church itself. Among them stands out Tanya Levin who published, in 2015, a memoir entitled “People in Glass Houses: An Insider’s Story of a Life and Out of Hillsong”. In it he tells how Hillsong, more than a church is “a highly profitable enterprise with a power structure dominated by men and based on corporate principles.” In short, a powerful brand that has little or nothing to do with religious sentiment, flaunted only to hide a constant search for profit.