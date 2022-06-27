Hilton defends Neymar and assures “we will see him explode again”

Vitorino Hilton, former Montpellier player, spoke in The Parisian, about Neymar Jr, 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker, widely maligned at the moment. He wanted to take his defense, especially in terms of involvement and races. Along the way, he slips a small, discreet tackle on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, 23 and 34, before warning everyone: “ we will find the Ney of Barcelona ”.

“Hilton” Neymar will surprise a lot of people this season.”

“Neymar is going to surprise a lot of people this season. There is the World Cup, a competition he intends to compete in and win. He knows that he will have to perform well with his club to achieve this. He is aware of the situation, has a quieter private life and, with age (30), has gained experience. We will see it explode again. He goes out of his way a lot when he makes the defensive efforts that Messi and Mbappé don’t often do. If he does a full season, we will find Ney from Barcelona, ​​he warns. And there, it will be really beautiful to see! »

It’s nice to see that not everyone insults a player, whoever he is. Neymar has picked up a lot in recent days, sometimes accused of being a drag, a poison for the locker room, a player who is difficult to manage or even a player who is no longer advancing. But there are supporters, lucid people, one might say. Neymar has flaws, his repeated injuries are a real handicap for PSG. He misses matches and we can see that when he can play, he is decisive. It is his absences that pose problems, not his presence on the pitch, or not always. He still has great things to do, he has the ball, he still makes incredible passes, remains PSG’s second most decisive player and his overall stats at PSG are better than they were at Barcelona. He can still turn the tide, as Hilton says, and if he does, “it will be beautiful to see.”

Barcelona – 186 games – 105 goals – 76 assists – decisive every 1.03 games

PSG – 144 games – 100 goals – 60 assists – decisive every 0.9 game







