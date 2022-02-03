him who must have been Nathan Drake

After seeing the new Uncharted poster dedicated to Nathan Drake, the star Mark Wahlberg shared on his official account of the social network Instagram an unpublished poster of the blockbuster Sony Pictures dedicated to Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

The poster, which you find at the bottom of the article, opens immediately to a reflection on the troubled production of Unchartedto which Mark Wahlberg has been linked for years: not everyone knows in fact that the actor entered the project based on the famous Playstation videogame as early as 2009, when was cast to play the lead Nathan Drake. In fact, in the videogame saga, Nathan was generally represented as a man of about thirty, however due to the production difficulties encountered by the film in recent years the project only started to take off in 2020when Wahlberg had already reached the age of 48 (today, a few days after the release of the film, the actor is 50).

For this reason over time Mark Wahlberg has ‘climbed’ to the role of SullyNathan’s mentor, with the project that has progressively become anything but and that from an adaptation of the videogame has been transformed into a reinterpretation of the origin story bar, which will focus on a much younger Nathan Drake than the one known to fans (which is why the part was entrusted to Tom Holland).

Poor Mark Wahlberg, speaking of the very slow production of the film and the lost ‘Nathan train’ due to the various delays, commented: “I’ve been tied to this production for years, and as you know I was supposed to play Nathan Drake and now I’m Sully. It reminds me of the situation with The Fighter: sometimes there’s a ticking clock, a biological clock telling you to speed things up.“

