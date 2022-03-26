Hincapié, Caicedo, Castillo…this is how the Ecuadorian National Team celebrates the World Cup

Piero Hincapié, Moisés Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata and other Ecuadorians celebrated their qualification for the World Cup in the locker room. Photo: Capture

After classification in Paraguaysome of the players of the Selection from Ecuador They celebrated the pass to Taste 2022 the night of this Thursday March 24th. One of them was Piero Hincapiewho between laughter, dance and jumps celebrated that the Tri will participate in his world fourth.

In his direct, Hincapié offered apologies by failure what he had in the second goal from Paraguay.

Moises Caicedo was another of the players that in his account Instagram started a live broadcast to expose the celebrations. Between jumps and shouting “We’re going to the World Cup” you could see the happy players as they danced in the center of the dressing room,

In the transmission of Byron Castillo appeared to Gonzalo Silver, Angelo Preciado, among others while dancing. The right back also requested to be recorded while he took the Ecuadorian flag. In direct, you could see all the players singing while taking photos and capturing some videos.


