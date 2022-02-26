Hint for William Levy and Jacky Bracamontes? Elizabeth Gutiérrez thinks about INFIDELITIES

Behind the separation between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrezthe theme of infidelities On the part of the actor they took shape again by remembering the stars with whom they were related.

One of the famous that more sounded again is Jackie Bracamontes, who had a relationship with the Cuban in 2009 when they starred in the telenovela “Sortilege“.

Faced with the resurgence of this controversy, Gutiérrez declared that she no need to “tie” a man with a son in response to what was written in the book by Bracamontes, who assured that he ended his relationship with Levy when he told him about Elizabeth’s second pregnancy.

Recently, the Mexican driver responded to this: “Everything I said is in the book and I am clarifying them so that whoever has doubts reads it and remembers what I said because then they put words in my mouth that I did not say”.

Likewise, he assured, without referring to someone in particular, that I wouldn’t speak ill of a woman: “If there is someone who pretends that I speak ill of a woman, I would never do it, I have never done it, speak ill of anyone, much less of a woman.”

So Elizabeth decided to give her opinion on the infidelities in the program “woman’s eyes”where he indicated that women must also respect relationships because there is a “code” between them.

“It is not that we excuse them or that they are not to blame, but I think there is a code between women that has to be respected, that has been lost At what point was all of this lost?” she stated.

In response to this, the driver Carla Medina assured that he is also owed hold man accountable when infidelity happens.

While Chiky BomBom I also think that “If he had stopped her in her tracks from the beginning and said, excuse me, you have to respect my wife, or my ex-wife, the mother of my daughters, she thinks twice”.

Who also gave some statements was Erika de la Vega “That happens to us who do not put the magnifying glass on the man and his responsibility or because he does not know how to handle the situation, or because he does not know how to set limits.”

A few weeks ago, Elizabeth and de la Vega talked for the first time about the book by Jacky Bracamontes, which further sparked the controversy over her affair with William Levy: “It is disrespectful to both families, because why say something like that? And I also think that if you are able to think about it, it is because you are able to do it, “she pointed out.

