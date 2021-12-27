Hintermann in front of everyone, Paris and the best are hiding – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.47 At the finish line Molteni is twenty-seventh at +3 “57. So good!

12.44 In the meantime, the third Canadian Broderick Thompson, trailing by +3 ”56.

12.42 Almost prone to leave Nicolò Molteni, an Army athlete born in 1998.

12.39 51 athletes have gone down, 13 are missing of which four are young blue: Molteni, Zazzi, Franzoso and Franzoni. Come on guys!

12.36 The intermediate times are discreet in the upper part of Bosca which then loses at the end: twenty-seventh at +3 ”71.

12.34 It’s up to our Guglielmo Bosca! Meanwhile, the other Canadian James Crawford has just reached the finish line (second yesterday) who is in tenth provisional place at +2 ”50.

12.32 What a good Canadian Brodie Seger! Even fifth behind by +1 ”93!

12.30 The Teutonic Simon Jocher, a young and interesting prospect of the circus: twenty-first at +3 “59.

12.27 We remind you that the Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sejersted and the French Victor Schuller did not start.

12.25 Among the last downs, no one was able to settle the top twenty positions apart from Arvidsson.

12.22 The next blue on the track will be Guglielmo Bosca with bib 48. Meanwhile, the American Erik Arvidsson (down with 37) is seventeenth at +3 ”26.

12.20 Roulin is eighth at +2 ”28, Mattia Casse slips to tenth position.

12.18 Let’s start again! The Swiss Gilles Roulin did well, appearing in constant growth in the first seasonal releases.

12.15 We take advantage of the break to recap the situation. The Swiss Hintermann leads in front of Marco Odermatt and Daniel Hemetsberger, tied second (+1 ”53). Fifth Matteo Marsaglia (+2 ”06), sixth Dominik Paris (+2” 09), ninth Mattia Casse (+2 ”63). Innerhofer got up completely before the finish and is currently setting the twenty-seventh fastest time (+7 ”26).

12.12 The intermediate times of the transalpine are high, at the 19th finish line at +3 ”67.

12.11 After the French Nils Allegre (bib 30) there will be a technical break of four minutes.

12.09 Fifth is the thirty-six year old of Roman origins (+2 ”06), just ahead of Dominik Paris.

12.07 The fourth blue of the lot and the best in yesterday’s test, Matteo Marsaglia, is preparing for the gate.

12.05 Today’s ranking will leave some time it finds. Many skiers slowed down in the final or at other points of the track, demonstrating the fact that subjective sensations matter much more than the verdicts of the time trial today.

12.03 Well Cases! Eighth at +2 “63.

12.01 It seems that only the Swiss have decided to push today. Urs Kryenbuehl is ninth (+2 ”84), now there are four Swiss players in the top nine.

11.59 Finally we see an entry into the top-10 after a slew of athletes who have accused sidereal gaps. The holder of the crystal globe Beat Feuz is seventh (+2 ”52).

11.57 The delay of our rider gradually increases as he lifts the accelerator pedal right at the finish line: seventeenth position at +7 ”26.

11.55 Innerhofer party!

11.54 We recall that Niels Hintermann (Switzerland) leads with an advantage of -1 ”53 over his compatriot Odermatt on a par with the Austrian Hemetsberger.

11.52 Soon it will be the turn of the second blue Christof Innerhofer, on the track with bib number 18.

11.50 Bryce Bennett (United States) accuses even six seconds in the schuss conclusive.

11.49 Penultimate the Austrian Kriechmayr with a gap of more than four seconds. Most of those who have gone down so far push at times regardless of the final time.

11.47 The American Ryan Cochran-Siegle ends up just behind Dominik Paris: sixth at +2 ”25.

11.45 Daniel Hemetsberger (Austria) takes second place with the same time as Odermatt (+1 ”53).

11.43 The Norwegian champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has chosen not to push today: fifth at +2 ”64.

11.41 It seems that Hintermann made a vacuum. Not even the American Travis Ganong manages to get close to him (+3 ”16).

11.40 The transalpine veteran Johan Clarey also loses a lot of ground: +1 ”61.

11.38 The Rossocrociato Odermatt pays +1 ”53 from compatriot Hintermann.

11.37 Sander accumulates almost three seconds and ends up behind Dominik. Let’s see how the World Cup leader Marco Odermatt fares.

11.36 1’54 “78 the time of the Swiss Hintermann, Andreas Sander (Germany) is already down in the middle of the track.

11.35 Hintermann earns a blunder in the final trimming almost a second and a half to “Dommen” only in the last sector. A sign that even today our standard bearer has slowed down considerably before the arrival.

11.33 The Swiss Niels Hintermann is already on the track. The intervals between one athlete and another are tight.

11.32 1’56 ”87 the time of Dominik Paris. Four cents less than Marsaglia’s best performance yesterday.

11.30 The blue giant leaves!

11.29 Here we are! Dominik Paris is loosening his muscles in the starting area! Thirty seconds to go.

11.27 The weather conditions are good and the temperature is around 2 degrees. Optimal track preparation.

11.24 About five minutes and we start with the second timed test from the Stelvio di Bormio!

11.20 The free ascent is set for tomorrow while the two super-G will take place on December 29th and 30th. For all three races the time is the same: 11.30.

11.17 In the meantime, the first forerunner is about to appear at the gate. We remind you that the second timed test will officially open at 11.30 with the descent of Dominik Paris.

11.14 The Italians shone in the test staged twenty-four hours ago by placing four standard bearers in the top ten positions. Here is yesterday’s top-10:

1 22 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA 1: 56.91 Fischer

2 47 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN 1: 57.02 0.11 3.07 Head

3 5 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR 1: 57.09 0.18 5.03 Atomic

4 44 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN 1: 57.13 0.22 6.14 Atomic

5 43 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER 1: 57.16 0.25 6.98 Head

6 16 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI 1: 57.37 0.46 12.82 Atomic

7 24 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA 1: 57.40 0.49 13.65 Head

8 6 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA 1: 57.46 0.55 15.31 Rossignol

9 39 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI 1: 57.65 0.74 20.57 Fischer

10 1 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA 1: 57.67 0.76 21.12 Nordica

11.11 We will see nine Italians juggling the wide doors of the Stelvio. These are their starting bibs:

1 Dominik Paris

18 Christof Innerhofer

23 Mattia Casse

27 Matteo Marsaglia

48 Guglielmo Bosca

57 Nicolò Molteni

61 Pietro Zazzi

63 Giovanni Franzoni

64 Matteo Franzoso

11.08 This is today’s startlist:

1 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

2 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

3 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

4 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

5 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

6 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

7 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

8 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

9 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

10 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

11 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

12 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

13 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

14 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

15 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon

16 511313 JANKA Carlo 1986 SUI Rossignol

17 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

18 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA Rossignol

19 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

20 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

21 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

22 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

23 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

24 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

25 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

26 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

27 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

28 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

29 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

30 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

31 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol

32 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic

33 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head

34 511981 WEBER Ralph 1993 SUI Head

35 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica

36 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

37 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

38 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

39 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

40 6190006 SCHULLER Victor 1995 FRA Head

41 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head

42 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

43 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

44 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

45 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LIE Fischer

46 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

47 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

48 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

49 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer

50 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

51 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT Fischer

52 512281 ROESTI Lars 1998 SUI Rossignol

53 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

54 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

55 54538 RIESER Stefan 1999 AUT Atomic

56 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

57 6292783 MOLTENI Nicolo 1998 ITA Head

58 350097 GAUER Nico 1996 LIE Salomon

59 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head

60 6190726 FRESQUET Adrien 1999 FRA Head

61 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon

62 6190687 LORIOT Florian 1998 FRA Rossignol

63 6293831 FRANZONI Giovanni 2001 ITA Rossignol

64 6293164 FRANZOSO Matteo 1999 ITA Atomic

11.05 Good morning friends of OA Sport! Our text LIVE LIVE will update you minute by minute on the second downhill timed trial which will start at 11.30. The Stelvio di Bormio will host 64 athletes today, to open the dance the most successful skier ever on these snows: the blue Dominik Paris!

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the second and last timed downhill test. On the legendary Stelvio di Bormio the jet-men have another chance to test the runway before getting serious with the race scheduled in twenty-four hours.

The trial yesterday smiled at the blue colors: four riders managed to settle in the top-10, captained by the blue veteran Matteo Marsaglia. The thirty-six year old of Roman origins won the starting lot by setting the best time of the morning ahead of Canadian James Crawford and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Respectively seventh and eighth Mattia Casse and Christof Innerhofer, tenth Dominik Paris.

Appointment at 11.30 for the second timed test on the snows of Alta Valtellina. You can follow all the updates in real time through the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport, stay with us to not miss a single descent!

