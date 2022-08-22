Hip-hop: Drake is the most Shazamed artist in history

hip hop : Drake is the most Shazame artist in history

The Canadian rapper is the most searched artist on the music recognition app which was launched 20 years ago.

Drake released his debut album, “Thank Me Later,” in 2010. Imago

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the British service, acquired by Apple in 2017, delivered the Top 20 most searched artists of all time. In the first place, we find Drake, who recently poked fun at his dad’s tattoo . The star has generated over 350 million Shazams, including 17 million with her track “One Dance” alone.

For now, the 35-year-old rapper has not reacted to this announcement. It must be said that breaking records is a habit for him. As recently as August 20, 2022, the Canadian became, thanks to “Staying Alive”, the only musician to have placed thirty different tracks in the top 5 of singles sales in the United States. The previous record, of 29 titles including the last “The Long And Winding Road” released in 1970, was then held by the Beatles.

Shazam is the most popular application to find the title of a song and the name of the artist who performs it. In 2022, its database is 70 billion songs strong and nearly 225 million people use it every month. As of the latest weekly ranking, released on August 18, 2022, the three most searched artists of the moment were: Chris Brown, Jin and Rema.

( AFP )