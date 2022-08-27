Hipólito Mejía: “I made a serious mistake with the Baninter bank, I did not press hard enough”

Santo Domingo, DR.

Saluting the actions promoted by President Luis Abinader, with the national budget, to continue with subsidies for social projects, especially food, the former president Hipólito Mejía (2000-2004) recognized “a serious error” with the Intercontinental Bank (Baninter).

The exmandatario said that he was careless and did not press hard enough, leaving aside the social plans for prevent the food from shooting up during your run.

“I made a serious mistake with the Baninter bank, I did not press hard enough and I did not take social plans to prevent food from skyrocketing, so there was speculation and I was careless, but Luis has not been careless with that and he he has gotten his hands dirty as it should be”, said Hipólito during a visit to the province of Santiago, where he spoke with various journalists including Inocencio Encarnación.

Baninter Bank. collapse in 2003 causing a great financial crisis that led to the rise of all the prices of food, construction materials, dollars, etc; in addition to bankrupting several companies that belonged to the bank.

In another order, the former president assured that unlike the 16 years in which the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) ruled, the current one knows where the weapons and the drug traffickers are because of the number of people who are “grabbing”.

The assertion was made to be questioned about a network that trafficked weapons in Santiago and was dismantled by the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Public Ministry Thursday.

“More people have been caught there in two years than in the last 16 years, there were always weapons, before and now, what happens is that now they know where they are and they know where the drug traffickers are that we didn’t know before,” he said. .

In various raids, the authorities seized six rifles, two pistols and 6,796 capsules, as well as more than 4 million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars.

They also arrested two people named Gregory Alberto Diplán Guichardo and Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla (Colita).