NewsWorld

Hipólito Polanco resigns from the PLD

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

His disgust with the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) has a long time, but it was not until today that the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Hipolito Polanco decided to resign from the purple entity.

The announcement was made through a video that he posted on his Twitter account. Polanco said that his departure from PLD due to various problems within the entity such as “the kidnapping of internal democracy and the imposition of candidates”.

“I have made the firm and irrevocable decision to resign from the PLD for various reasons, the kidnapping of internal democracy, the imposition of candidates, because they have separated it from the principles and values ​​that gave rise to the organization and because they have it at the service of the worst interests of the Dominican Republic”Hipolito PolancoPolitician

His words sound like Deja vu, But they are not. Two years ago he exposed these same complaints as the cause of the purple party losing the elections in 2020.

In addition, on several occasions he has denounced before public opinion that the decisions in the PLD They are taken by a leadership, leaving out the party bases.

On his journey in PLDPolanco had tried to represent the party as a presidential candidate without success.

He tried to be a candidate when Danilo Medina was chosen without a primary or convention. Then in 2019 he appealed to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to participate in the open primaries and be the 12th pre-candidate of the PLDbut he did not receive the support of his party, which had previously chosen Gonzalo Castillo as the favorite in “the polls” to be the presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

In this new opportunity, with two years to go before the next elections, Polanco once again expressed his interest in participating again in the electoral processes for 2024.

However, he did not sign that pre-candidate agreement promoted by the Political Committee in February of this year. Said agreement established that the signatory candidates undertook to support whoever was favored in the October 2022 consultation.

Margarita Cedeño, Abel Martínez, Karen Ricardo, Maritza Hernández and Francisco Domínguez Brito they signed the agreement.

Polanco did not say which political entity he will go to after leaving the PLD.

In recent weeks, the PLD has lost members of its Political and Central Committee: Rafael Paz, Leonardo Grisanty, Rafael Castillo, among others.

Dominican journalist and broadcaster.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Fire in California advances at full speed and destroys dozens of houses

6 mins ago

Earthquake in Mexico: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, Thursday, May 12, 2022 | NMR | TDEX | ANSWERS

10 mins ago

The White House sends a message of calm in the face of the shortage of infant milk: “It is a top priority” | Society

18 mins ago

Dominican Republic does not pay for kidnappings, says Mirex

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button