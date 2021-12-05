Hippos with Covid in the Antwerp zoo: it is the first case

They are results positive for Covid two hippos, mom and daughter, of the Antwerp zoo, in the north of Belgium. This was announced by the wildlife park that hosts them, specifying that it is the first time that this species has contracted the virus. This is confirmed by the test carried out because the two hippos they had a bad cold. These animals always have wet noses but “this time they expelled some mucus that we tested as a precaution,” said zoo veterinarian Francis Vercammen, quoted in a statement. «I subjected the samples to the Covid-19 test, which gave this surprising result. As far as I know, this one it is the first contamination identified in this species“.

In the world – he specified -, this virus has been reported, among animals, mainly among the great apes and in felines. The two hippos, two females, 41-year-old Hermien, and his 14-year-old daughter Imani, they show no symptoms other than a cold, and they don’t seem to feel pain. As a precaution, the Antwerp Zoo has decided to close the hippo enclosure to visitors. The people who deal with it have been tested and are negative. They now have to wear additional protective gear and undergo a daily quick test. The origin of the contamination is unknown. “None of the caretakers recently contracted the disease, they showed no symptoms”said the zoo. Belgium, strongly affected by a new wave of infections, today tightened its restrictions, announcing, in particular, the closure of nursery schools and primary schools for the Christmas holidays from December 18, a week early. The country of 11 million inhabitants has recorded on average about 17,800 contaminations and 44 deaths a day in the last week

Last updated: Saturday 4 December 2021, 19:17



