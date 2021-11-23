Hiram Garcia, partner of The Rock, responds to Vin Diesel’s message

Vin Diesel has called The Rock in recent weeks ahead of the start of construction on Fast & Furious 10, penultimate chapter of the famous saga that will end with the eleventh episode.

The Rock has not yet publicly responded to Vin Diesel’s call, but in a new promotional interview his partner and production partner Hiram Garcia tried to mediate, stating: “Look, you can never predict for sure what will happen around that great saga, so by now I’m used to it. In fact, we’re used to it, Dwayne and I. Unfortunately I have not yet had time to talk to him personally, because in this period, as you know, he was literally buried by the commitments for the promotion of Red Notice. But with Fast & Furious, that’s the way it goes: sudden curvy balls are thrown at you, and you have to figure out how to react. After all, it is Fast Family. “

Hiram Garcia went on to define The Rock the biggest star in the world: “Let’s put it this way: DJ is the biggest star in the world. Anyone would like to have it in their movie right now. So I appreciate the call, and I get it: you have to try and get it back, it’s The Rock.“

Curiously, Fast and Furious fans attacked Vin Diesel after trying to reconvene Dwayne Johnson: how do you think the soap opera will end? The Rock had some time stated that he would not participate in Fast & Furious 10 and 11, but his statements came before Vin Diesel raised the white flag and held out his hand in peace. We will see how the situation evolves.