Hire more speed or buy a new router?

Also in houses with many cohabitants, as the bandwidth has to be distributed. If we have a fiber Internet connection, it is possible that we have high speed to navigate, however, it is possible that, even so, if certain devices make intensive use of our network, downloading files from P2P networks, watching videos, series or streaming movies or playing on the network, we find that the rest of the computers or devices connected to the same network encounter problems when browsing.

For the common mortals, in the rest of the cases, lower fiber speeds may be more than enough if you are only going to use one or a few connected devices simultaneously, especially in single-family homes where you will also not have as much interference from nearby neighbors. The 600 Mbps may be more than enough for use to watch 4K videos and play online games with some frequency. However, the 1 Gbps candy can be a really unnecessary price hike.

A connection to a 1 Gbps speed is intended more for an enterprise level or users who are continually downloading files from the Internet or watching high-quality content on multiple devices at the same time, for example. Therefore, what a 1 Gbps connection gives us is a higher speed of information transfer. Therefore, as advantages over the other lower speeds is that, for example, we can download a movie in less time. However, it can provide us with little more than a 600 Mbps connection, which is why we must assess the price difference well.

WiFi speed loss

If you’re going to be using your Internet connection primarily wirelessly, you may want to consider other methods of amplifying coverage to maximize throughput rather than the brute-force solution of hiring more speed. Today, with the high speeds of the fiber, the only way to take advantage of these connections 100% is to do it connected by cable. Therefore, if we are connected by Wi-Fi, it is completely normal for the speed to be much lower.

The Wi-Fi standards, from oldest to newest, are: 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, and Wi-Fi 6. If you have an older “b” or “g” wireless router, you should consider replacing it with a newer device, which offers longer ranges and faster connection speeds. Wi-Fi g, the most widely used, has a maximum theoretical speed of 56Mbps, while Wi-Fi n theoretical top speed in the best quality components it is 150 or 300 Mbps, speeds that are never reached.

If we use a Wi-Fi connection in the 5 Ghz band, the maximum speed is much higher and, using a high-end router and receiver, we can probably reach 300 megabytes. As you can see, if your use is going to be mainly wireless, you can already increase the contracted speed as much as you want, which will have a limitation and loss of the speed for which you are paying.

Better a new router or repeater

Unlike countries like countries like Germany or Italy, in Spain there is no free choice of the operator’s router. For commercial reasons, these are low-cost routers, designed to provide a basic service to all users, but they do not always offer the necessary features to cover the coverage and speed needs that the user needs due to the characteristics of their home.

That is why we may choose to add a new router to our network or install a repeater system to amplify the range of the wireless signal if that is how we want or we have no choice but to connect.

One possible solution is to connect a signal booster or extender. Basically it consists of having one or more receivers that later offer wireless connection to other devices. Through this WiFi chain, they will enhance the signal in a certain area of ​​the house.

The other alternative is to use a WiFi Mesh or WiFi mesh network consisting of a main router that connects directly to your modem and several satellite modules (or nodes), spread throughout your house to achieve complete WiFi coverage. Unlike traditional WiFi routers, they are all part of a single wireless network and share the same SSID and password.