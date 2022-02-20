hires a lawyer from “Making a Murderer”

In November 2020, Johnny Depp made public that as a result of the legal lawsuit he was holding against his ex-wife Amber HeardWarner Bros had made him give up his participation in the saga of Fantastic Animals.

A month later, it was revealed that Disney was no longer contemplating him for the next installments of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in which he had worked since 2003, materializing five films.

Two years earlier, the newspaper “The Sun” had shown Depp as a violent husband, during the couple’s relationship between 2015 and 2017.

“My determination remains strong and I intend to prove that the accusations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined at this time,” the actor issued in a statement on that occasion.

And this week Depp, 58, took an important step towards it, adding to his legal team kathleen zellnerfamous for overturning wrongful convictions.

The lawyer is known for the series “Making a Murderer” and her defense of Steve Averya man accused of murder to whom he allegedly planted evidence against him and others were omitted in his original trial.

“I have spent the last 30 years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome Johnny Depp to that list and join his dream team who share this point of view and have defended it effectively.” , said the litigant to the digital media “Page Six”, through a statement.

On his Twitter account, where he has nearly 800,000 followers, Zellner has not written a message alluding to the Depp case.

Where will the actor get money to pay if he has not worked? According to “Hollywood Reporter” the fact that he agreed to resign from “Fantastic Beasts” did not take away from him the 10 million dollars that he would charge for his scene.

The reason is that he did not resign on his own initiative, but accepted the request of the Warner studios and, in addition, like the rest of the cast, he had a payment or reproduction contract, which implies full payment regardless of whether the film was made or not. , or else in the editing process, the character was removed.

Johnny Depp decorated in Serbia

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was decorated on Tuesday in Belgrade with the “Gold Medal of Merit” for his great contributions in “cultural and public cinematographic activities and the promotion of this country.”

The award was presented to him by the Serbian president, the populist nationalist Aleksandar Vucic.

The American actor lends his voice, while his appearance and character inspire the main character of the animated series “Puffins Impossible”, produced in Serbia by an Italian firm in cooperation with local film studios.

“From the bottom of my soul and my essence I thank and receive this great honor that I will never disappoint,” said the actor.

Depp recalled his long and great friendship with the Serbian film director Emir Kusturicawho, he said, “is a brother.”



Photo: AP.

In front of the building where the event was held, some 200 protesters blocked access avenues to demand that Serbia prohibit by law the exploitation of a lithium and boron mine on its territory.

Under the pressure of other, much more massive protests, the Serbian government in January canceled the permits for the Anglo-Australian consortium Rio Tinto to exploit a lithium mine in the west of the country, where it was going to invest some 2.1 billion euros (about 2.4 billion euros). dollars at the current exchange rate).

However, the protesters affirm that the Executive’s announcement is not a sufficient guarantee and demand the prohibition by law to prevent the eventual arrival of any other mining company in Serbia for that purpose.

