Hironobu Sakaguchi, father of Final Fantasy, working with Yasumi Matsuno on a new RPG? – Multiplayer.it

Hironobu Sakaguchi and Yasumi Matsuno are two names that already put the great fans of Final Fantasy, given that they have been the protagonists of some of the best historical chapters of the series, therefore the fact that they are perhaps collaborating on a new RPG it is something to particularly keep an eye on.

To be sure this is still an extremely vague reference, which may have nothing to do with a new game, but during the traditional year-end interview by the Japanese publication 4gamer, Horonobu Sakaguchi gave an answer that he did. think of one possible collaboration with Matsuno: When asked who is the person who has observed the most in 2021, Sakaguchi replied “Yasumi Matsuno. Apparently he is writing a new scenario, but I can’t wait to see what the game will be”.

In fact, it might not even be a collaboration, but it reportedly seems clear that Matsuno is working on something, one “scenario” which should be the basis for the construction of a new game, probably a Japanese RPG, considering the curriculum of the developer.

Sakaguchi is practically the father of Final Fantasy and responsible for several blockbusters from Square Enix and later Mistwalker, but his bond with Matsuno is solid, having been the one who led the latter to create a strategy game on Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy Tactics is one of Matsuno’s biggest hits

From this idea was born Final Fantasy Tactics, a great masterpiece by Matsuno, which subsequently had an important role also in Final Fantasy XII.

The two recently collaborated on Terra Battle’s Mistwalker, after Matsuno also left Square Enix in 2005, with whom he also worked later through his indie team Algebra Factory, in particular on some stories for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood and Shadowbringers.