“Hiroshima, Einstein and the books he read to me, the last days with him” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Simonetta Gola after the death of the founder of Emergency: we have lost him, not his thoughts. Tonight in Milan the show to remember him

“I think I’m lucky compared to others. I lost the person I loved but I can continue to talk about him, indeed I must continue to do so so that his thoughts are not lost ». Simonetta Gola, 50, married Gino Strada in June 2021, a few weeks before his death. But for many years she had been close to him, first as Emergency’s communications manager and then also as his companion and trusted support. Today, three months after his death, which arrived like a boulder a few hours after the Taliban entered the Kabul that he knew and loved so well, the memory of the founder of Emergency mixes with the private one.





We all still have in our eyes the images of the funeral home, where 11,000 people came to pay homage to him. What does it mean, to live without him by your side?

«Gino has left a huge void in his private life and in his work. But he also left us a great deal, made up of many projects. And gigantic responsibilities to carry on the work of Emergency ».

Gino Strada had an enormous personal charisma. His thought for an entire generation represented a point of reference, a precise political position. How is this inheritance managed?



“We have been used for years to his stances, his invectives. To his passionate speeches. And now that he is not there, we must ensure that his thought does not get lost. With this spirit we organized the show at the Dal Verme Theater this evening, starting from his words and thoughts ».

How is Emergency’s work progressing?



“Clearly his loss was a blow to everyone. But we moved on. We have finished building a hospital in Yemen. And we are strengthening our presence in Italy, because – as Gino liked to repeat – rights must belong to everyone, otherwise they are privileges. On health, first of all. And this not only in Afghanistan or in the most fragile countries. But even here in our house ».

Gino Strada passed away in one of the most tragic moments for the Afghan people to whom he was so close. Even today in the midst of the storm, the Emergency hospital in Kabul remains a fundamental point of reference for civilians …



“The first time he visited the country was in 1998, they thought he was crazy when he said he wanted to open a hospital there to treat people. It ended up that he built four. The last one was exactly twenty years later. He was very impressed with how the country had changed. How civilians were still so exposed to attacks and bombings. And how the conflict in Afghanistan was in effect a war of aggression. This is why he did not like the expression “we are in Afghanistan”, referring to the military presence of the Italians. It had made him reflect on the theme of choice, on the possibility that politics has to change the world, to stop the massacres, to break the chain of hatred that feeds fundamentalism. An opportunity that very often is not taken for reasons of mere economic convenience ».

What was he working on before he died?

«In February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, we went to Hiroshima to collect materials for an anti-war cultural center we are creating in Venice. We met the mayor of the city, who welcomed us with particular kindness. While visiting the park, a wonderful and peaceful place, when we arrived in front of the dome we stopped, struck. And there he spoke to me of Einstein, that if man was able to create a weapon to destroy the planet then how is it possible that he is not able to stop the war. It was the last business trip ».

Eventually you went to take refuge in Normandy, a place he loved very much. What did you talk about most willingly in the last few months?



«He always had a great desire to do business, to see friends, after the closure of the previous months due to the pandemic. He was a funny, ironic, edgy person who loved life. In the evening he read me Shirer’s story of the Third Reich, because he couldn’t believe I hadn’t read it. Two tomons. I fell asleep. But he did not give up and went on. So was Gino. It always went on. Also for me, for us ».