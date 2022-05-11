Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano asks not to believe rumors about his future even if they come from “family and friends”

Hirving Lozano, who according to various reports in the Italian press could leave Napoli at the end of this season, pointed out that only he or his agents can speak with certainty about his career, which is why he downplayed any information that comes from another source. Even if it’s close people.

the mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano dismissed the rumors that have emerged about his professional future and asked his followers not to believe the information provided by “family and friends” by ensuring that they are not aware of the next goals in his career.

Through his official Instagram account, El ‘Chucky’who according to various reports in the Italian press could leave Napoli at the end of this season, pointed out that only he or his agents can speak with certainty about his career, which is why he downplayed any information that comes from another source, although It’s about close people.

“Derived from some publications and interviews with third parties that circulate on the internet, I consider it appropriate to make the following clarification. Any communication about my present and future career will only be valid when it comes from my own voice and/or that of my representatives. Topics related to my professional activities are only discussed within a very close circle of collaborators where family and friends do not participate.

“Therefore, no one is aware of plans, commitments and activities, so any comment in this regard lacks certainty and should only be considered as mere speculation,” wrote the former Pachuca and PSV player.

In recent weeks, Lozano has been linked with clubs like Liverpool Y wolves of the Premier League but after the clarification made on his social networks, Hirving is expected to continue with Napoli, a team with which he has a contract until the summer of 2024.

In the current season of A series‘chucky‘ has 5 goals and six assists in 29 games. In the Europe League, Lush he played six games but only scored one goal while in the Italian Cup he participated in one match.

Since he arrived in 2019 in Naples, Hirving Lozano He has 26 goals in 113 games played and his numbers have led him to be questioned by a sector of the Italian fans. It should be noted that this season, the former player of Pachuca he missed several games due to COVID-19 and a shoulder injury he suffered with the Mexican team.