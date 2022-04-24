Hirving Lozano and the message for the owner of Napoli after the Wolves offer

Hirving Lozano’s message now that they want to sell him to the Wolves

April 24, 2022 08:50 a.m.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano jumped in as a starter with Napoli facing Empoli, where the Mexican played 68 minutes of play and collaborated with an assist to score the first goal for the Italian side.

According to Italian media, the English Wolves team would be behind Hirving Lozano’s pass, who for the moment prefers to stay in Italy so as not to lose competition rhythm prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After the assistance of Hirving Lozano for Napoli’s first goal through Mertens, the Mexican striker sends a clear message to the owner of the team, Aurelio Di Laurentiis, in order to justify that it was his hiring in 2019, Chucky wants stay in Italy waiting for a better offer.

How much does Napoli ask for Hirving Lozano’s pass?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hirving Lozano’s pass would be valued at around 50 million euros, a value that becomes complicated for the Wolves team.

