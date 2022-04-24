Sports

Hirving Lozano and the message for the owner of Napoli after the Wolves offer

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Hirving Lozano's message now that they want to sell him to the Wolves
Hirving Lozano’s message now that they want to sell him to the Wolves

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano jumped in as a starter with Napoli facing Empoli, where the Mexican played 68 minutes of play and collaborated with an assist to score the first goal for the Italian side.

More news from the Mexican team:

Now that he will face El Tri, the Mexican team that Lionel Messi respects the most

According to Italian media, the English Wolves team would be behind Hirving Lozano’s pass, who for the moment prefers to stay in Italy so as not to lose competition rhythm prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After the assistance of Hirving Lozano for Napoli’s first goal through Mertens, the Mexican striker sends a clear message to the owner of the team, Aurelio Di Laurentiis, in order to justify that it was his hiring in 2019, Chucky wants stay in Italy waiting for a better offer.

How much does Napoli ask for Hirving Lozano’s pass?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hirving Lozano’s pass would be valued at around 50 million euros, a value that becomes complicated for the Wolves team.

More news from the Mexican team:

Aguirre asked for it for Mallorca and Vela decides his future where he will earn 4.5 million dollars

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pre-trial detention issued for 17 of the 18 detainees in the Poseidon operation, including player Gabriel Cortez and three policemen | Security | News

10 mins ago

Table of positions of the Closing Tournament 2022: Real Spain leaves the leadership to Olimpia on a platter

22 mins ago

Olimpia wants to regain the leadership and Platense plays one more life for salvation against Motagua

45 mins ago

Summary of the match PSG vs Lens (1-1). GOALS

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button