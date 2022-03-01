Hirving Lozano close to losing the tie with the Mexican National Team, according to reports

In Napoli, they would not press the return of Hirving Lozano and with it his participation with the Mexican National Team in the World Cup qualifier is in doubt

When everything seemed to indicate that the Mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano was close to returning to the courts, the former PSV player would take more recovery time and there are great chances that he will miss the last series of matches of the Mexican team in the CONCACAF octagonal, as published in the printed edition of ‘Il Mattino‘ and retrieve various digital media,

The Italian newspaper’Il Mattino‘ published that the ‘Chucky’ could play again until April and the board of the Naples I would have already warned Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff ahead of the matches he will play Mexico against the United States, Honduras and El Salvadorduels in which the Aztec team will seek to ensure their direct pass to the World Cup.

Some days ago, Naples shared through his social networks an image of Lozano doing personalized work on the field, so many fans were excited to think that Hirving was very close to returning to activity, however, the Mexican could miss all the games that the club Italian dispute in March.

Hirving Lozano suffered a shoulder injury with the Mexican National Team in early February. Getty Images

Hirving Lozano suffered a shoulder injury with the Mexican team at the beginning of February and has missed the last 6 games that Napoli has played, highlighting the tie against Barcelona in the Europa League.