Hirvng Lozano’s goal in Napoli vs Sassuolo (Video)

When the score was already 2-0, Lozano received a great pass to the second post by Oshimen, so that he only pushed the ball and put the third on the scoreboard in the 20th minute.

The Mexican managed to score his fifth goal of the season, ending his goal drought that had dragged on since January 17, the last time he had scored in Serie A. On that occasion, ‘Chucky’ scored a brace.

Despite the fact that Napoli have very little chance of winning the title, those led by Spalletti will seek to end the season on the right foot and establish themselves in the Champions League zone. tournament that they have not played since the 2018-19 campaign.

With three days to go, the Neapolitan team will reach 70 units, two below Inter Milan and four below AC Milan, however, both are yet to play their matches this day.

