his 2.1 million euro Bugatti Veyron crashes into a wall (photo) – La Nouvelle Tribune

Star among stars, Cristiano Ronaldo owns a colossal fortune. A financial capacity that allows him to have fun and buy everything he wants, including a Bugatti Veyron around 2 million euros. Bad news for the footballer. One of its employees was involved in an accident which happened around 11 a.m. on Monday morning in Mallorca. The 2.1 million euro, 900 horsepower Bugatti Veyron presumably driven by an employee crashed into the wall of a house in Mallorca.

According to the first elements, the driver’s life would not be in danger, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s car was damaged. He was not on board at the time of the events according to the witnesses. The identity of the driver was not released by the authorities and the accident did not cause injuries to third parties even though the disaster was narrowly avoided. Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Mallorca on holiday with his five children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on June 14. They rent a luxury house there and enjoy days on the footballer’s super yacht.

According to the press, he had brought his Bugatti from Manchester, but also a Mercedes-Benz G-Class for his vacation in the sun. His fans can therefore be reassured that he can always travel during his holidays, while waiting for his Bugatti to be put back into circulation.