His 35th birthday is celebrated in a grand way with his family and loved onesMessi’s 35th birthday celebrated with great fanfare alongside his family and loved ones

A few days before the resumption of training at Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled for Monday, July 4, all the team players are still on vacation. The same goes for Lionel Messi. The seven-time Golden Ball flew to Spain with his family and lifelong friend, Fabregas. He celebrated his 35th birthday there.th birthday.

Messi was treated to a celebration in the presence of his relatives

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, the PSG star had gathered several of his relatives including players from the argentina selection. The latter posted photos of the evening on social networks.

In a group photo, we see among others Messi dressed in a blue and white striped shirt surrounded by about ten teammates all dressed in the Albiceleste jersey. Former players of the French championship and in particular great glories of PSG namely Angel Di Maria or Javier Pastore were also there.

Messi made social media posts

On his own Instagram account, Messi published. He posted a photo of himself with his longtime girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo and a gigantic wedding cake embellished with a 35.

The day after the GOAT’s birthday, the couple uploaded another eye-catching snap. We see them with Luis SuarezCesc Fabregas, two former players of the Barcelona very close to the star as well as their respective companions.