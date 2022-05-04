his 5 clips that have exceeded one billion views on YouTube

Eminem is the most viewed rapper on YouTube in April. Back to 5 of his clips that have exceeded one billion views.

An indisputable rap legend, Eminem represents the icon of several generations and ranks as one of the best MCs in history. In April, the Detroit rapper had 317 million views on YouTube, the highest score recorded by hip hop all day. According to this same statistics site, it is also Eminem who has accumulated the most views on YouTube in 2021, or 4.4 billion. On the chain of slim Shady, 5 clips exceeded one billion views. The opportunity to take stock of these pieces and their value in the career of the rapper.

Rappers w/ the most YouTube views in April: 317m – Eminem

286m – Doja Cat

237m – NBA Youngboy

201m – Drake

170m – Lil Baby

166m – Juice WRLD

157m – Lil Durk

140m – Future

139m – Nicki Minaj

137m – XXXTentacon

128m – 50 Cent

119m – Kanye West

115m – 2Pac

100m – Lil Wayne Shocks? — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) May 1, 2022

“RapGod”

Taken from the album Marshall Mathers LP 2, “Rap God” was released in 2013. It was the third clip of Eminem’s career to reach one billion views on YouTube. Today, it has over 1,286,120,391 views. The title is legendary for the impressive speed of the rapper who raps an average of 9.6 syllables per second. Witness the most liked comments below the video: “Eminem’s rap is faster than my internet connection” or ‘Eminem failed his biology exam because he didn’t know what oxygen was’. The character of the virtual rapper, very realistic, can be seen as a symbol of his abilities: this man is a machine.

“Without Me”

First single from The Eminem Show“Without Me” is included in the compilation of his hits Curtain Call: The Hits released in 2005. The track is also the first in Eminem’s discography to receive a Grammy nomination in a major category. In “Without Me”, Eminem compares himself to Elvis Presley, as a white man with certain success in an art form that did not welcome him with open arms. The clip is still 57th in the world top music videos and has 1,401,436,443 views. And for good reason ! Superbly produced, the rapper’s universe also shines through very clearly in his comic book superhero disguise.

“Not Afraid”

“Not Afraid” was released in 2010 for the album Recoveryand this is an opportunity for Eminem to celebrate his sobriety by encouraging all his fans to get rid of their demons: “I’ve had enough, now I’m so fed up / It’s time to put my life back together”. In 2006, the rapper sank into drug addiction, following the death of his best friend Proof. He crosses the desert for almost three years, and then decides to do a detoxification treatment. On “Not Afraid,” Eminem is bright, resurrected, and sings about his battle with positivity. The battle is symbolized by the game of mirrors exercised in the clip, which today has 1,641,536,673 views.

“Love The Way You Lie”

Also on the album Recovery, the music video for “Love The Way You Lie” is the most watched on Eminem’s channel to date with over 2 billion views. Featuring Rihanna, the song tells the story of a couple destroyed by domestic violence. In the clip, Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan play the two lovers. Very symbolic, “Love The Way You Lie” also echoes Eminem’s personal stories. Him, with his former girlfriend Kim and Rihanna with Chris Brown. “You’ll just stand there and watch me burn / But it doesn’t matter because I love how it hurts”.

“Lose Yourself”

The “Lose Yourself” music video has a very special story. In fact, it’s not really a clip, but a montage of scenes from the film 8 miles. Released in 2002 and directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 miles is directly inspired by the story of Eminem. This one receives the Oscar for the best original song for “Lose Yourself”. The track tells of the future MC’s anguish before battles and fame, as well as his relationship with his family: “Success is my only fucking option, failure ain’t / Mom, I love you, but this caravan needs to go”. Posted by an unknown person, the clip has yet exceeded one billion views.

