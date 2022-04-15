his 6 year old son Saint, discovers his sextape live in their new show

In 2020, the Kardashian / Jenner clan announced the end of its reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. And while we thought that the famous sisters were done with the cameras that had followed them everywhere for more than ten years, here they are back with the same show concept. Exit the E channel! Entertainment, they are now collaborating with the Hulu platform and are once again preparing to reveal their eventful daily life.

And the first episode starts strong! Unveiled this Thursday, April 14, it shows the whole family reunited eating, when Saint, Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son, arrives with an iPad in his hand. Amused, he then shows his mother a web page on which she appears. The mother then grabs the tablet and tries to understand what her son has fallen on. Later, she is filmed phoning her ex-husband Kanye West, in tears. “There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and there was something very inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new sex tape’“ she explains.

“Apparently, these are unreleased footage from my old sex tape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This sh*t is so embarrassing and I gotta deal with it […] If my son had been a little taller and he could read, I would have been ashamed.“she then launches devastated.

Kim Kardashian determined to forget her past

Collapsed, the pretty brunette of 41 years also declares: “For twenty years I’ve had this sword of Damocles over my head […] The message is more important than the dollars at this point. I’m not doing anything wrong, I just want to protect my reputation and the well-being of my children“. On the phone with Kanye West, she then chants: “Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away. They’re not going to piss me off like that.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian found herself at the heart of a huge scandal in 2007, when a sextape of her and her former companion at the time Ray-J, was published on the Internet. Since that date, the mother of the family has been trying to forget these images that the whole world has seen, in vain.

