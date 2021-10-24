his are the jewels that are so popular in Hollywood

Travis Barker worked closely with her to design the stunning engagement ring for Kourtney Kardashian. The designer Lorraine Schwartz gave an interview to People where she recounts the creative experience lived with Kardashian’s future husband: “I worked with Travis and he was a really important part. It was really pivotal in the whole making. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy, ”said the celebrity jeweler.

“It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone,” Schwartz tells magazine about the ring that Travis Barker he gave to his girlfriend during the proposal to the Rosewood Miramar of Montecito, California. Lorraine is the longtime jeweler of the family Kardashian-Jenner, famous for designing the engagement rings of Kim Kardashian West for ex-husbands Kris Humphries And Kanye West, so it is not surprising that Barker turned to the professional for the creation of the special stone.

Lorraine Schwartz is besides a prestigious designer, a collector of stars, movie or music stars. In fact, in its clientele of the highest caliber there are characters like Beyoncé. The pop star has several photos that immortalize her wearing the designer’s jewels. Few also know that Schwartz comes from a family of diamond dealers, but unlike the offspring, she preferred to walk over to the other side of the counter and use the high-end jewelry stones to sell them in her boutique in New York. The result was so amazing that it captured the attention of celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Pharrell Williams, Kim Kardashian, P. Diddy And Jay-Z.

Lorraine has also designed jewelry for a number of major events. In 2009, Angelina Jolie she introduced herself to the Oscar wearing a pair of emerald earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz that cost a whopping $ 2.5 million. For Blake Lively, wife of actor and director Ryan Reynolds, created the customized halo with over 100 carats of champagne diamonds flaunted at the Met Gala 2018; and for Jay-Z he made Beyoncé’s $ 5 million engagement ring. Jewels that become real works of art and, as such, find their worthy home in Hollywood.