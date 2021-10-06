his around the world in triathlon

Jonas Deichmann is an ultra athlete from Stuttgart and has just completed the American section of his route on foot. Now he only needs the last part on his bike from Portugal to Munich: “Surrender is not an option”

Forrest Gump now exists in real life, no longer just the cute character played in 1994 by Tom Hanks in the film directed by Robert Zemeckis. There is the long beard under the hat of the “Bubba Gump”, There are endless races apparently without a precise destination and there are even people who for some stretches decide to follow him at long strides despite the prohibitive temperatures. There is everything, except that Jonas Deichmann is not a figure invented by the mind of a screenwriter but he is a man in the flesh, a German triathlete protagonist of a sensational enterprise: the world Tour accomplished only by running, swimming and cycling. Who is Jonas Deichmann – The first question arises spontaneously, because a character of this type really seems to come out of a film as in some science fiction plot. In reality, however, Jonas was an employee like any other – more or less – of a Swedish company in the “It” field, before leaving his job and dedicating his life to sporting feats around the world that allow him to overcome. limits and give vent to his passion. In reality, the change of life was not clear, because for his first challenge, the tour of Europe by bicycleconvinced his boss to finance the project. And it hasn’t stopped since. It was 2017 and at that point he decided to devote himself full time to this bizarre life: the following year he broadened his horizons by crossing the American continent “vertically”, starting from the cold of theAlaska until you get to the frost of Tierra del Fuego. Then in 2020, the start of the world tour.

All for charity – Behind the “360 ° Triathlon” project that is about to end after more than a year walking around the globe, there is a noble motivation. Deichmann in this case it is in fact collaborating with an NGO to give bicycles to children of extremely poor African families, who without two wheels could not reach the school 15 or even 20 kilometers away. Said of the charity initiative, we cannot overlook the uniqueness that characterizes a similar idea: a tour of the world by doing triathlon, starting from his Germany and returning precisely to Munich. Jonas began on September 26, 2020 and has not yet completed the undertaking, which is also hampered by the widespread spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Path – Deichmann started right from Munich on his bike heading south, up to Croatia. From there he began to swim in Mediterranean Sea skirting the Balkans, to then resume the bicycle and cross theAsia. With atmospheric conditions of any kind and temperature changes from over 30 degrees Celsius down to -10 °, Jonas has thus reached the coast of China and then move to the United States, in California. And off to the revival of Forrest Gump, on foot, towards the Mexico where earlier this week he found family and many fans waiting for him at Cancun. From the Mexican coast the man from Stuttgart must return to Europe, in Portugal, because there the last section of the bike towards the Bavaria: "I'm tired but happy, stopping was never an option and it isn't now after 117 days of marathons". And to think that at the end of each stage, before enjoying a well-deserved rest, he has to manage at least half an hour of photos, autographs and interviews: "Every day something unexpected happens". On the other hand, how did Forrest Gump say? Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what's going to happen to you. Run, Forrest.