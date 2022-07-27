Entertainment

his arrival in Paris, his ambitions, the Blues… Mukiele says it all! — Foot11.com

After signing a five-year contract with PSG, Nordi Mukiele spoke about his arrival in the capital. Happy, the defender intends to win. More

Mukiele, a happy man

After a few weeks of negotiations, PSG officially announced the arrival of Nordi Mukiele. The Frenchman, who was under contract with Leipzig, has signed up for the capital for five years. “I am a happy man. I feel very good. And of course, I’m very happy to be here today. Playing in your city is obviously a dream. I grew up in the Paris region, in Montreuil more precisely, so playing for Paris is a source of great pride for me, for my friends and for my family. And I’m very happy to have been able to work hard and to be able to be here today.” he said on the club’s official website.

Paris, as a matter of course

Closely followed by several big European teams, including Chelsea, Nordi Mukiele saw Paris as obvious. “When I found out that Paris was interested in me and that they wanted me to come here, I necessarily thought about it because it’s very important. It’s a very big step in my career, it’s not a choice to be taken lightly. But I think and I’m sure I made the right choice. »

Nordi Mukiele is officially Parisian (Icon Sport)
Nordi Mukiele is officially Parisian (Icon Sport)

He wants to find the Blues

Summoned for the first time by Didier Deschamps during the match against Bosnia in September 2021, Nordi Mukiele hopes to find the Blues and, why not, play the next World Cup. “I think coming back to France is a very good thing. I am French, I haven’t been here for 4 years and I’m very happy to be back. A player must have a lot of goals and I have this goal to give the best of myself to try to be at the World Cup. I will have to be good in training and then in matches and perform well every weekend. In any case, that’s what I intend to do to try to participate in this World Cup. »

In Paris, the 24-year-old will have the opportunity to take a new step in his young career.

Source link

