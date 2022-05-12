his astonishing level in English boxing revealed

justin bieber would he have a future boxing ? So says Gregory Allen Howard, screenwriter of a film in preparation on the fighter of Ukrainian origin Dmitriy Salita, which will be played by the famous singer. And during the few sequences where the 28-year-old superstar put on the gloves, he did strong impression.

Jusin Bieber surprises with his “qualities” as a boxer

“From what I’ve seen of Justin Bieber, he has the talent and skills to make the jump from entertainment to boxing. He has the ability to becomee next Jake Paul” Howard launched during an interview with the Vegas Insider, referring to the trajectory of the YouTuber who today established himself as a recurring figure in the Noble Art by beating former UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Before continuing: “I saw Justin practice and he has skills. I’m not telling you he’s ready to be the next world middleweight champion but he’s not bad.

The hardest part of a boxing movie is moving like a boxer. Apparently Justin Bieber was taking lessons, he was really very believable. There’s a little clip of him on YouTube or something. He is very believable as a boxer.“

The clip in question is a video where we see Bieber performing sparring in training. If nothing transcendent is visible, we must still recognize some technical qualities in the artist.

Boxing lessons with Floyd Mayweather

Big boxing fan, Justin Bieber was close to legend Floyd Mayweather. Invited by the latter to accompany him in the ring during his fight against Marcos Maidana in 2014, he had received his advice during several training sessions. The one we nicknamed Money had even said he was inclined to organize a potential fight between the musician and Tom Cruise in 2019.