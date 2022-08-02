his baby hospitalized urgently after the “Marrakech of laughter”, the comedian fears to end up “in a wheelchair”

She had made the spectators of Marrakech laugh a few weeks ago and had also outraged some of them with her own way of evoking the domestic violence suffered by Rihanna when she was dating Chris Brown.

Today, Nawell doesn’t laugh much anymore. Not at all even when she discovers that Lou, her daughter, has to be hospitalized urgently while her pretty little family is on vacation.

Fortunately, more fear than harm for the beautiful brunette and her baby: “On vacation for 24 hours and here we are in the emergency room with baby Lou”, she confided on July 31. And to continue: “Lou is fine, thank God… But his daronne is no longer 20! Another sleepless night and I’m in a wheelchair.”

Yes, Nawell, great friend of Jamel Debbouze, accuses the blow. “Given the face that I have, I think that no filter can help as you see. Even the voice, there is nothing more to do. I am a mother, I am super-proud. It’s a marvel, I’m living extraordinary moments. My daughter is a ray of sunshine. On the other hand, I don’t even know what I’ve become! I laugh nervously because I’m on the verge of crying…”.

“You too are a daronne and you can’t take it anymore? You have the right to say it! We have the right to say it, you shouldn’t be ashamed. you have the right to say it”ended up letting go of the main interested party, determined to open up more than ever and ready to encourage those who, like her, are struggling to cope.

