“His Batman voice is so iconic”

Very close to the arrival of The Batman in theaters, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what it will do. Robert Pattinson in the role. The actor, meanwhile, has nothing but praise for his predecessor Christian Bale.

Speaking at length about the film and his career with the microphones of GQ, the protagonist of The Batman obviously also dealt with the more “technical” aspect of stepping into the shoes of such a beloved superhero, and explained what element he believes was Christian Bale really made his own in playing Bat Man.

“I think Christian Bale did a phenomenal job“in fact, he said in the video that you can also find at the bottom of the news”The voice he used for the role is truly iconic. It is practically impossible not to do it [quando si pensa a Batman]“.

“And it’s really hard to get used to speaking in a lower vocal register. And do it all that time … I mean, There are a lot of scenes in this film that are full of dialogue and quite lengthy for Batmanwhich is somewhat peculiar when compared to other films in the series, and trying to stay constant with that tone of voice so low, and give it the right nuances and the right interpretation is really difficult. Really difficult!“he then concluded.

And who knows what voice his will have dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ film … We have already had an idea from the various teasers and trailers of The Batman released so far, but obviously we will have to wait until March 3 to enjoy everything on the big screen.