his beard and hair longer than ever!

Do you remember the face of Zayn Malik, the ex-member of One Direction and former companion of Gigi Hadid ultra handsome? Well, you may not recognize him anymore, but regardless, you will surely still find him just as beautiful. It is on Instagram that the 29-year-old singer gives us an appointment this Friday, June 17. And what an appointment since it reveals to us a whole new look: XXL beard and hair that has grown well. For those who do not remember, the interpreter of “Pillowtalk” and “Dusk till dawn” was more of the type with well-groomed hair, sometimes colored, and a three-day beard always trimmed.

If this new face is surprising, it still makes its millions of fans drool. In the comments of his publication, the “I love you” are confused with heart-shaped emojis. Only positive for this new style already validated by everyone

Although, maybe not by his former teammate Liam Payn who broke the sugar on his back lately in a YouTube video published on the 1er last June. “If I had to go through what he went through, his notoriety and whatever…my parents would have always been behind me to the point where it would be unbearable at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing than mine”he said, alluding to his outbursts of anger which also allegedly contributed to his breakup with his ex Gigi Hadid.

For fans of Zayn Malik, Liam Payne is simply jealous of the success of his former friend, he having not found glory after the stop of One Direction in 2016. “Liam Payne he better take care of his son and not cheat on his girl instead of releasing private information from other members of one direction to have a semblance of a solo career”, “there is not much to talk about people’s backs, liam payne scratches fame to death, because nobody talks about him anymore, zayn he didn’t ask anyone”, could we read on the Web.

Antoine FM

See also: