his best-known couples before Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is turning 50 more in love than ever. The actor and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their love (which had faded in 2004) and it can be said that, beyond some setbacks, they have been living a constant honeymoon for a few months.

As the Hollywood stars secretly married a few weeks ago, both are fresh off a romantic getaway to France. Your new jobs await you.

That two figures of his size have come together it is not weird in the world of celebrities. The singer is not the first known girlfriend of the protagonist of Loss. And something similar happens with her.







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together before splitting up and meeting again.



But now, since it’s the birthday boy, we focus on Ben. Let’s see what other celebrities in the environment lived zigzagging adventures with the gallant.

Gwyneth Paltrow

She I came from breaking up with Brad Pitt and he was not the star he is today. The day that Cupid shot them is not without controversy: it was in 1997, at a benefit dinner organized by the detainee Harvey Weinstein.

They attended the same meal because they were going to work together on two movies produced by the tycoon, Bounce Y Shakespeare in Love.







Ben and Gwyneth at a parade in 1999.



They went out for a little while because, obviously, the thing did not prosper. She, as she hinted in several interviews, has good memories of him.

In a note with Howard SternPaltrow stated that “Ben is a very intelligent and charming man, someone who is immensely talented and who is also funny. But I think at that time he was not ready to commit to a serious relationship, and that’s why our thing did not work out” .

Jennifer Garner

“What I regret the most is my divorce with Jennifer Garner,” he told her. Affleck to The New York Times days ago.

They got married in 2005 and were together for ten years even though they divorced in 2018 (they lived apart for three years). From their love they were born purpleof 15, seraphineof 12, and Samuelfrom 9.







Garner and Affleck after a baseball game in 2007, two years after they were married. Photo: EFE.



Garner and Affleck coincided in the filming of Daredevil in 2003 and they started talking. The following year they dated and the year after they sealed their love in an official ceremony.

Garner, whom Affleck still loves quite a bit, was the one helped him with his alcohol problemswhich was the reason why they ended up divorcing.

Ben said that while he was okay with her he drank normally and when his marriage started to fall apart he started drinking more and more.

Knowing this, the actress made arrangements for her husband to go to a rehabilitation center.

Lindsay Shookus

Three months after his divorce from Garner was made official, Affleck was shown for the first time with the producer of Saturday night Live in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Maybe their first outing was before, in London, when they went together to see a play.

Among the people who make up the world of Hollywood entertainment there are no names that do not resonate: the two have known each other since 2013, the year in which each was married to their previous partner.







Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck together on the streets. Photo: Instagram Lindsay Shookus.



They were together for about a year and only when they distanced themselves from their corresponding boyfriends. The reasons for the breakup are not very specific..

There are those who believe that the relationship began to wear out because he cheated on her and others who think that it was for the same reason that Affleck separated from Garner: alcohol.

“It was really hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knows he wasn’t on the mend and it was time for her to step aside,” a source close to them told People.

Anne of Arms

Before Affleck threw away a gigantography of him, Batman Y Anne of Arms They were the most famous couple of 2020.

The actors met in 2019 on the set of deep water, an erotic thriller that has not yet been released. The modus operandi was the same as always: vacations and then formalization of courtship.

After being together in Cuba, the new Bond girl (she will be in the new installment of the franchise) and her new boyfriend were shown together for the first time on her 30th birthday. They made it through a picture very sweetened that they uploaded to Instagram.







Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Their first photos together. Photo: Instagram.



The separation happened a little while ago. Some of her friends told People that it was on good terms, but there are versions that indicate that it was something quite cold. They maintain that he would have left her by phone.

Apparently it was a question of misunderstandings, of different paths. She would have thought of having a child with him and Ben would not have agreed.

The same would have happened with the place they chose to live their first days as a couple. Ana didn’t want to stay in Los Angeles and Affleck didn’t want to leave because that’s where his children live.







Ana de Armas in the promotional poster for the new 007 movie.



Look also