“His big dick *”: Rachel Bilson surprises when answering how strange Bill Hader

In January 2020, Rachel Billson Y bill hader They made their Golden Globes red carpet debut as a couple. Both actors had starred in rumors of a relationship since the end of 2019, which were confirmed at this event.

But the love between the star of “The OC” and “Barry” It only lasted a year and their separation, according to Rachel Bilson, was something very painful. This was confirmed in an interview for the podcast “Broad Ideas” where Tommy Dorfman recalled this relationship.

Worse there was a statement that caused surprise and laughter. It all happened when The actress was asked what she “most” missed about her relationship with Bill Harder. “His big dick of hers*”Rachel Bilson said humorously, drawing immediate laughter from her interviewer. “We can keep that… And cut it, let’s move on,” he added.

Being able to talk about her failed relationship with him on “SNL” with humor is something that cost the actress time, since in June of this year, in a conversation with Mandy Moore, He confessed that the breakup got over him during the pandemic, since since he couldn’t leave the house, “I had nothing else to do but sit on it and deal with it and feel it.”

He even stated that the end of the relationship is “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, harder than giving birth.”

.Today, Rachel Bilson dates Zac La Roc and takes care of his 7-year-old daughter, Briar Rosewhich is the result of his relationship with Hayden Christensen, which lasted, intermittently, ten years until they separated in 2017. While Bill Hader dated Anna Kendrick for more than a year and they ended their relationship at the end of June.

Recommended video: Madonna celebrates her birthday with passionate kisses with friends