his birthday wishes to Stone Cold

The Rock wished ‘happy birthday’ to Stone Cold Steve Austin, his biggest rival in his career in WWE.

The Great One and the Rattlesnake literally marked an era in the Stamford federation, with an incredible dualism that characterized the golden period of the Attitude Era.

The two met in well three occasions at the Showcase of the Immortals, precisely in the edition 15,17 and 19, and the match of WrestleMania 19 remains to date the last fought by Stone Cold.

The Rock’s homage

Rocky despite having a great career as a Hollywood actor, as evidenced also by the enormous success of Red Notice, does not forget or deny his passed into the world of professional wrestling and for the birthday of Stone Cold has decided to dedicate a long and heartfelt post to him:

Fans dream the return of The Rock to WWE for one last match. The number one suspect would be the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, cousin of Dwayne Johnson himself.

