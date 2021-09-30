his BMW X7 stolen on the set of Mission Impossible- Corriere.it

from Maurizio Bertera

While the actor was busy shooting a scene in the seventh film of the Mission Impossible saga, the luxury SUV disappeared from the parking lot. Along with some suitcases containing valuables

It also happens to mere mortals to return to the parking lot (guarded, in theory) and no longer find their car. Therefore, we can only understand the annoyance of the divine Tom Cruise busy these days in the United Kingdom, near Birmingham, to shoot some scenes from the film

Mission Impossible 7. The American actor suffered the theft of one of his cars, a BMW X7

parked in a guarded area of ​​the hotel where he was staying. A well-designed operation: the thief would be able to clone the remote control signal, getting into the car and starting the car without having to break into it. The actor’s caretakers and bodyguards wouldn’t have noticed anything. But more than for the dynamics, they would have been personal items inside the maxi suv (which we told you about here) the real reason for Cruise’s anger, described as raging by those who met him after the theft. Loading... Advertisements

The finding of the car In the trunk of the X7, whose value in s – let’s say 100 thousand euros – not really a problem for someone like him, there were all his luggage. As the British tabloid reports The Sun, the car was recovered by the local police a few hours later thanks to the electronic geolocation device but without stolen goods inside: the same car in which the personal bodyguard went to pick up the actor, a few days ago, when he arrived in Kent, where he was staying in a villa, by helicopter. Cruise is spending a lot of time in the UK, both for filming the film and for side activities: in particular he visited the Mercedes pits during the Formula 1 British GP at Silverstone, stopping to talk to Lewis Hamilton. a huge embarrassment for the security team – he wrote The Sun – and the guy driving it was going crazy, but not as crazy as Tom !.