his car up for auction, how to buy it and “be a legend”

This is the latest model available and has only covered 10 thousand kilometers.

It is on sale, at auction, on the eBay portal, the Mustang Shelby GT500 used by Will Smith in the filming of the film “I’m legend”, post-apocalyptic film, based on the novel by Richard Mateson.

Will Smith and “I am Legend”

The book was written in 1954. For this reason the events are set in a future that, at that time, seemed dark and distant: 2012, when Robert Neville, played by Will Smith, seems to be the only survivor of a frightening pandemic that began 3 years earlier, generated by the genetically modified measles virus.

It is one of the most famous films of the Will Smith’s long career, which began with the famous sit-com “Willy, the Prince of Bel Air”, but continued with science fiction cult such as the saga of “Men in black” or “Independence day” and light-hearted detective stories like “Bad Boys”. But Will Smith also managed to stand out as a more purely dramatic actor, in films such as “Ali” or “The Pursuit of Happiness” and “Seven Souls”, the latter two directed by Gabriele Muccino.

The Mustang Shelby GT500: features and price

Evocative scenes in which the Mustang Shelby GT500 cruises through the deserted and now decadent streets of New York. “Io sono Leggenda” is a sobering film, especially given the period the world experienced with the Coronavirus pandemic. In a ghostly silence, defending himself from zombies and vampires, Will Smith tries to get away with driving the Mustang Shelby GT500.

Now, that car is for sale on eBay. This is probably the last model available, since the others used for the shoot would have been scrapped for some time. The film, in fact, was released in 2007. The car is in good condition, having driven 10,629 kilometers. Subjected in the ani to regular maintenance checks. Anyone who remembers the film cannot fail to remember the red bodywork and the silver-colored rims. The interior, on the other hand, is black and red.

The Mustang Shelby GT500 is powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering 500PS of power and 651Nm of torque., thanks also to the six-speed manual gearbox. The diesel-powered car is still owned by the manufacturing company and worth 72 thousand euros.