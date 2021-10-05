his card does not go to Empoli but … to a car dealership

In January 2019 the Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc it is gone from Empoli to Fenerbahçe (with a parenthesis last year at Genoa). But no one imagined that closing this deal would be as complex as it turned out. At the time of paying the last installment of his card , the Turkish club made a glaring mistake by sending the bank transfer not to the Tuscans but at a Dutch car dealership . From there a whole series of vicissitudes: this is how the facts went.

A bank transfer of 830 thousand euros

The last installment of the player’s card, from 830,929.50 euros, did not arrive on the account of the Serie A club but at a car dealership in Doetinchem, in the Netherlands. An involuntary mistake, which Fenerbahçe had not even noticed, but which triggered a real riot. Then, after a vain wait, the Tuscans asked for payment, the matter came to light and it was possible to trace the lucky recipient of this small fortune.

And this is where the fun comes: once contacted, the Dutch car dealership refused to pay back the sum received and so the leaders of the Super Lig was forced to take her to court. Fortunately, the appeal was won, the recipient returned the money which was then turned over, this time for real, to Empoli, thus concluding the Zajc deal.

It was Fenerbahçe himself who told the media everything, through a press release: “On August 4, 2021, the Gelderland District Court in Zupthen, the Netherlands, ordered that company to refund our Club. The reimbursement process was initiated and they have been in this direction implemented all legal sanctions against the company concerned in favor of our club“.

