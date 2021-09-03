his clothes were too skimpy for his stepfather

Selena Gomez had an argument with her step-father over the outfit she wore in the video for Love You Like a Love Song.

Selena Gomez says she had a fight with her stepfather over a costume she wore in the video “Love You Like a Love Song”.

In an interview with Vogue for the Life in Looks series, the singer commented on 15 dresses she wore on stage and on the red carpet. And, about the shiny corset worn in the 2011 clip, she revealed an anecdote about Brian Teefey, her mother’s second husband: “It was a cause for a fight with my stepfather. There were too many bitches. He is super protective, but that’s okay… I was 18! ».

Loading... Advertisements

“It was the turning point to become a pop star. It was the first time that I tried my hand in high fashion. Even if I laugh about it now, because that wasn’t high fashion at all! Honestly, as a young girl, I was very inspired by Taylor (Swift) when it came to costumes and costumes. Anyway no! You won’t see me wearing that stuff again! ‘

Selena’s favorite outfit still remains the Louis Vuitton designer dress, which she wore at the 2016 Met Gala.

“It was simple, but that touch of aggression made it extraordinary. That petticoat was super 90s. It consisted of a leather top and completed by a pair of boots, which, unlike the high heels, gave the outfit that touch of grunge… and it was super comfortable, ”added the 28-year-old.