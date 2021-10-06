The actor was insulted after a Twitter poll

Twitter got on fire with actor Chris Pratt. A tweet from TV author Amy Berg titled “One has to go” was enough and all hell broke loose. The tweet was a kind of poll with four photos of the four Hollywood Chris: Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine. What was supposed to be a harmless game, however, turned into a pretext to attack the actor personally. Pratt received more votes and was rejected not so much as an actor, but as a public man. In a few hours, Twitter users were unleashed against the 41-year-old star-Lord interpreter in the Marvel cinecomics.

Some have criticized him for wearing a t-shirt with the “Don’t tread on me” flag (reference to the famous Gadsen flag used in the American Revolutionary War by settlers as well as by the US national football team, but recently also used from the Tea Party), some for defending the Hillsong evangelical church, of which the actor is a part, because according to some accused of being anti-LGBT +, some, finally, for having expressed conservative political positions even if, as they write on Buzzfeed, Pratt has never expressed a specific intention of belonging to the Republican party.

Chris Pratt insulted and his colleagues defend him

Pratt has been blamed for many private choices considered questionable. The first is that of being married in a second marriage to Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Republican governor of California. Then there is the challenge of being followers of several far-right accounts. Again: he is the only one among the Avengers who has not signed the fundraising campaign for the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections in November, Joe Biden.

His fellow Marvel superheroes have come to his aid. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) asked everyone to calm down, calling this web lynching “madness”. Zoe Saldana quoted in her defense a verse from a Tupac song (“no matter how hard it is, chest out, head held high and you’ll get by”) while the verb of Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) has even arrived: ” A good Christian of solid principles (…) who has just got married and lives in a family where civil and valuable speeches are held. A suggestion: if you want to talk to Chris, delete your social accounts, sit down, examine your conscience on your faults and work on them “.

