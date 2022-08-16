his companion A$AP Rocky charged with a shooting

The rapper is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, has been charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood, authorities in Los Angeles, California announced on Monday. Real name Rakim Mayers, the 33-year-old musician is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. He is suspected of pointing his gun at a former friend during an argument last November, then later shooting him twice, inflicting a “minor injury” according to police. A$AP Rocky is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court on Wednesday. As a reminder, he was sentenced in August 2019 to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a brawl in Stockholm.

The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend Rihanna is from. The following month, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy with a secret first name.

What’s next after this ad

Rihanna, huge star behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella”, is “the love of my life” and “the only one”, had entrusted the singer to GQ magazine in May 2021. The two artists started a romance a little over a year ago, but they have known each other for a long time. In 2013, the rapper opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour.

What’s next after this ad

See as well : Rihanna and ASAP Rocky return to Los Angeles, with baby