his companion Georgina pays him a vibrant tribute

Last April, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez lost their little boy. The young woman, still marked by this event, paid tribute to him.

More than three months ago, Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins and was looking forward to being a mom. The influencer and Cristiano Ronaldo have yet faced the death of their little boy after his birth. Even if time passes, the young woman does not forget her baby and paid tribute to him.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner facing the death of their baby

It’s a drama that annihilated Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. Georgina Rodriguez became pregnant with twins and was eager to expand the family. However, on April 18, their baby boy died after giving birth and left a big void in the parents’ hearts.

“It’s the most intense pain parents can feel“Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after news broke of the baby’s death. The soccer star is taking care of his baby girl and has posed with her baby multiple times on Instagram. If the photos caused a wave of emotion, Georgina Rodriguez is struggling to cope with the death of her little boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, who took off for a few days to mourn, are still marked by the sudden loss of their baby. This Tuesday, June 21, the Argentinian-Spanish influencer has had a thought for her little boy and thus paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez’s moving tribute to her son

Georgina Rodriguez, who has more than 38 million subscribers on Instagram, thinks very often of her late baby. Yesterday, for the first day of summer, the one who obtained a contract with UNO Models in 2017 wanted to pay tribute to him. She took a picture of the cloudy sky with a good clearing and posted it on social media.

The 28-year-old star has added a little angel with a heart on the picture. If the message is minimalist, it nevertheless suggests the immense pain of the two parents. As the light shines in the photo, Georgina Rodriguez surely wanted to see this as a sign of her baby boy.

There is no doubt that the photo must have greatly moved the fans of Georgina Rodriguez. In addition to this particularly painful ordeal, Cristiano Ronaldo faces many worries. Recently, the Manchester United striker had a bad surprise and found his luxury car in a sorry state.