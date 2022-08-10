his companion Georgina shares a tender snapshot of their daughter Bella Esmeralda

Georgina Rodriguez, who shares the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, posted an adorable snapshot of Bella Esmeralda, the couple’s daughter born last April.

That day, the Portuguese footballer posted a message stating that his daughter was in good health, but her twin brother unfortunately did not survive the birth. A drama that had deeply moved the whole world.

“My Little Big Blessing”

This is why this photo particularly softened the Web. On this one, we can see the youngest of the star couple curled up in a cloud-patterned plaid, sleeping with a pacifier in her mouth, with her hand resting on her head.

“Beautiful Esmeralda. My little big blessing,” wrote the 28-year-old mother in the caption, followed by 39 million subscribers.

The five-time Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo has been making perfect love with the Spanish model since 2017. Aged 37, CR7 is already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy, before meeting Georgina Rodriguez.