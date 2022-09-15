his companion rapper A$AP Rocky charged in a shooting case

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, much better known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, is suspected of twice shooting a semi-automatic firearm at an ex-friend during a heated dispute in Hollywood earlier this month. last November. The alleged victim, Terell Ephron aka ASAP Relli, was reportedly slightly injured. A$AP Rocky was then arrested for the first time on November 6, before being released after posting $550,000 bail, according to information from BBC News. Charged on Monday August 15, he is due to appear on Wednesday August 17 in a Los Angeles court, authorities said this week.

The rapper with a career of fifteen years was again arrested when he arrived at Los Angeles airport on April 20 in this case. Detectives then received a search warrant at the artist’s home. The Californian city police then forced open the gate of his house before leaving with several boxes containing potential evidence, including several firearms belonging to A$AP Rocky.

The one who placed two number 1 albums in sales in the United States became a father for the first time this year. Rihanna, with whom he publicly formalized his relationship in May 2021, gave birth to a baby boy. The news was confirmed on May 19.

Hugo Mallais