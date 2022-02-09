Inter lost Bastoni due to injury. He talked about it Simone Inzaghi after the Coppa Italia match against Roma, these are his words a Mediaset: “The boys were very good. It was not an easy match, Roma have a quality team with an excellent squad. We held the field well and deserved the semifinal. I congratulated the team, they were good at organizing a personality match two and a half days after the derby. I think that leading the game is not easy. We almost always do it but we have to take into account that there are opponents, who are called Naples, Milan, Liverpool, Rome. We have to take into account that there are moments in which to suffer, this time we were good at keeping the goal clean ”.

STICKS – “We will have some problems in Naples due to the suspensions, we had Bastoni’s injury. We hope that for Bastoni it is nothing, the dynamics have been seen. Unfortunately he has relapsed badly, the doctors will do the exams and we hope not to lose him for too long because he is a very important player for us “.

PERISIC – “Essential? I think he is a player who has been having very high levels since the beginning of the year. I think Inter are first in the standings, they have passed the round in the Champions League, they have won the Super Cup and are in the semi-final of the Italian Cup. I can only be happy. We wanted this goal and we got it against an excellent team with a great coach and excellent players ”.

